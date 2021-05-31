ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the April 29th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 195,888 shares of company stock valued at $263,073. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

