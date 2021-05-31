SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 million-$9.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8 million.

SGBX opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. SG Blocks has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.