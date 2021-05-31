Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $230.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $290,725.66. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold 329,119 shares of company stock worth $5,690,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

