Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

