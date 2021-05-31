Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,475.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,281.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.89.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

