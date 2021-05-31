Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Ventas by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after buying an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

