Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,406 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,356,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $334.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.01 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.