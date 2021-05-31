Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 243 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

NYSE XPO opened at $146.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.