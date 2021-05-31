Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,241 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.66, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

