Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of SHMUY stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

