Short Interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Increases By 89.1%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 29th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.28 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $321.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.09.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

