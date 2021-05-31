Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Grows By 71.4%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.4 days.

BCKIF opened at $4.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BCKIF. Panmure Gordon raised Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

