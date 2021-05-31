Short Interest in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Grows By 43.9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,778 shares of company stock worth $30,578,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $143,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLI opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

