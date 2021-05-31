Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 46.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,583.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

MYI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,709. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

