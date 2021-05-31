Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Grows By 40.2%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 29th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.