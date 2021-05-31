Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Declines By 43.4%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the April 29th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $433,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCW opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

