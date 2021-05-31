Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Expands By 55.6%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.
Shares of GMOYF stock remained flat at $$27.84 during trading hours on Monday. GMO Internet has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.
About GMO Internet
