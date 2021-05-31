Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Increases By 42.5%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $114.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 55,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

