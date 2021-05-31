Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expands By 43.9%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

