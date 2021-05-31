Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expands By 38.5%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,239. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $8,043,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $6,592,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NPTN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.21. 364,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,947. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $524.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

