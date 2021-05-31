Short Interest in Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declines By 50.0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oregon Bancorp stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
