Short Interest in Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declines By 50.0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oregon Bancorp stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

