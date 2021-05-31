Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Rises By 96.4%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the April 29th total of 855,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

