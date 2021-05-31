Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Decreases By 50.5%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the April 29th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 287,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $2,980,658.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,966,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 348,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,079.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $6,068,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,531,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 433,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 106,994 shares during the period.

NRGX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.