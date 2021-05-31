Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Decreases By 47.6%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PW traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,002. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.18. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

