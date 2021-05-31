Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Decreases By 47.6%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of PW traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,002. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.18. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $51.95.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
