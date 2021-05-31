Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Rises By 48.4%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573 in the last 90 days. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

