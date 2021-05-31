Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Expands By 76.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.67 on Monday. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

