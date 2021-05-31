Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Expands By 76.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.67 on Monday. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
About Superior Gold
Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.