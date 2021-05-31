Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Increases By 89.8%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TAYD stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.