Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Drops By 51.4%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TDHOY opened at $6.79 on Monday. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

