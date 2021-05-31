Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Increases By 95.6%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the April 29th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 154,791 shares of company stock worth $366,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

