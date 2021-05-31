Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Position Boosted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:SMAWF traded up $6.74 on Monday, hitting $165.46. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $177.58.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

