Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Position Boosted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
OTCMKTS:SMAWF traded up $6.74 on Monday, hitting $165.46. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $177.58.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF).
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.