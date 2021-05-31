Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWIR traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 231,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

