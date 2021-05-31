Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 13,198 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.