Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

