Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 39.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 34,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $32.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

