Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $160.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $162.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

