Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $47.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

