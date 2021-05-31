Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.