SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results benefited from lower costs and provisions. Increasing net interest income (NII), with support from rising average loans, is likely to aid in top-line growth. Also, the company’s efforts to increase loan originations by introducing multiple complementary products might boost bottom-line growth. Sallie Maes sound liquidity position makes it less likely to default on obligations if the economic situation worsen. However, rising costs due to investments in technology might impede bottom-line growth. Also, overdependence on brokered deposits as a source of funding is a headwind.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

