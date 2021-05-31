So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the April 29th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth $7,427,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 318,706 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

SY opened at $9.80 on Monday. So-Young International has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 0.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

