SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) & Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Head to Head Review

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotera Health and SOC Telemed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.33 -$38.62 million $0.38 63.42 SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.37 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.69

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotera Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sotera Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.15, suggesting a potential upside of 33.40%. SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats SOC Telemed on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

