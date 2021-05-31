SOC Telemed (TLMD) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SOC Telemed to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOC Telemed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 SOC Telemed Competitors 92 387 517 15 2.45

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.69%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed’s rivals have a beta of 6.76, suggesting that their average share price is 576% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million -$49.85 million -1.69 SOC Telemed Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 42.20

SOC Telemed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% SOC Telemed Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Summary

SOC Telemed rivals beat SOC Telemed on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.