Somerset Group LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.14. 14,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,354. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.33 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

