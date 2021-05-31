Soros Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 210,500 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

VLRS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,646. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.