Soros Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,417 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Soros Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000.

SVAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

