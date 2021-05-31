Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,000 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,000. Marriott International makes up 1.6% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 141,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,180. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

