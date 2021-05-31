Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $4.96 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. KE makes up about 0.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,956,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in KE by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.89. 227,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,625. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 345.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

