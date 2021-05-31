Soros Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 142,882 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,300,000. Target accounts for 4.6% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.