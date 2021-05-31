Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,060,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,156,560 shares of company stock worth $385,804,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

