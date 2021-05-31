Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

