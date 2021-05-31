Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,298 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 296.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,567,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,161.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

VLO opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

